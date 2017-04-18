LIVE EVENT: Collision conference, Louisiana economic development, Mike Harvey, Chris Stelly

Over the past few decades, New Orleans has received the tag as a great place to visit anytime, but especially, during the Spring. For one, the weather is generally mild, while the food and the entertainment remain mostly “hot”. Then, of course, there’s the festivals—the world renown New Orleans Jazz and heritage Festival and now, the French Quarter Festival.

This year, add another major spring moment that the city, the state and many involve hope to be a great magnet to augment the Jazz Festival. This one goes by the name Collision Conference. One executive of that event is Mike Harvey , Director of Communications, whose job it is to inform the world that New Orleans is the place to be in early May 2017.

Then, there is another man who also has a great interest in making certain that the conference is a great success. However, his goal is slightly different. Certainly, he wants everybody attending to have the time of their lives and to eat, drink and soak up plenty of information. Surely, he wants the attendees to tell others about the Collision and Louisiana and to return next year and the years after that.

However, as the Executive Director of the Louisiana Entertainment, an arm of the Louisiana Economic Development, his goal is not only to ensure that Collison returns, but that its attendees know that Louisiana has much more to offer than a three or five-day visit. His name is Chris Stelly. His goal is to attract businesses to the state, those in the film, music, liver performance and digital media and to manage the state’s tax credit incentive program.

Tomorrow, Wednesday, April 18, both Mike and Chris Stelly, will appear together in Bayoubuzz’s Facebook-Twitter-Youtube-Linkedin LIVE event to discuss the upcoming Collision conference and the state’s interest in ensuring business growth and entrepreneurship.

Last year was the second year of Collision’s existence, the first, taking place in Las Vegas. Over twelve thousand people attended last spring. Downtown New Orleans was full of techies, entrepreneurs, business people and those with big ideas and even bigger aspirations. Organizers anticipate over twenty thousand people will take in the conference this year.

So, want to learn more about Collision, New Orleans and Louisiana?

