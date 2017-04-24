BERNIE PINSONAT LIVE: CAPITOL TALK


TOMORROW: "Super Hot" POLITICS WITH A Punch, Watch Video to learn more;

Click link
Monday, 24 April 2017 11:57
Collision Conference in New Orleans, re-branded with additional industry focus
 
Rate this item
(0 votes)

collisionThe Collision Conference in New Orleans has evolved.

Last year, the focus was upon sports, music, venture capital, content, under the hood technologies, promotions.  This year, however, add the “green industry”, Virtual and augmented realty, auto technologies and so much more.

 

Last Week, Director of Communications, Mike Harvey discussed the upcoming event with Bayoubuzz Publisher Stephen Sabludowsky.  The interview took place during a Facebook, Youtube, Twitter and Linkedin Live.

Harvey noted that “we've done a little bit of rebranding”  around what they talk about the conference.  He further said, “There are subjects that we dealt with a little bit of our stages last year we'll be doing that again this year but it's so much more important than last year”.

Watch the entire interview and transcript by clicking on this link

https://plus.google.com/+StephenSabludowsky/posts/FWr7sMbr97X

Last modified on Monday, 24 April 2017 12:06
Published in News
Media Sources

BayoubuzzSteve

Website: www.bayoubuzz.com
Latest from Media Sources
More in this category: « Trump 100 day anniversary review: Impact upon Congressional races New Orleans Saints, give Malcolm Butler, the "Byrd pass", learn from mistakes »
Login to post comments
back to top

Advertisers/Sponsors

latter-blum2

Discuss below

Dead Pelican

Optimized-DeadPelican2 1 1