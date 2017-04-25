Trump 100 days, ridiculous landmark or bad start?



And he continues to look for a big accomplishment, which has eluded him so far. During the campaign, he promised big changes in the first 100 days of his administration. Now, he says the 100-day hallmark is ridiculous.

Gallup’s daily tracking poll has Trump’s job approval rating at 40%. So does a recent poll by NBC News/Wall Street Journal. Fox News says Trump has a 43% approval rating. Disapproval of Trump hovered at about 54% in all three polls.

A poll conducted by Pollfish, a mobile polling company, showed that only 38% of Americans supported the military strike against Syria, while 35% disapproved, and 27% had no opinion.

However, a HuffPost/YouGov survey found that 51% of Americans support the president’s decision to launch a missile strike on a Syrian Air Base. The poll showed that 32% were opposed to the missile strike, while 17% are uncertain. Among Trump voters 83% approved.

About 40% think the strikes were an appropriate response, compared to 25% who think they were too aggressive, and 10% who think they were not aggressive enough.



Still, only about one-third of Americans think the airstrikes will be even somewhat likely to deter the future use of chemical weapons.

But the bad news wasn’t Trump’s alone. An ABC/Washington Post poll found significant majorities said both the Democratic and Republican parties are out of touch with the concerns of most Americans

Sixty-seven percent of respondents said the Democratic Party was out of touch while 62% said the Republican Party was out of touch. Less than a third said either party was in touch.

The ABC/Washington Post poll found that 34% of respondents disapprove of Trump including his daughter Ivanka and son-in-law Jared Kushner in his administration.

And 54% said they did not have a problem with Trump working out of Mar-a-Lago in Florida.

BELOW, TELL US WHAT YOU THINK ABOUT THIS COLUMN, AGREE/DISAGREE?