Stokes, Schroder with most cash on hand in Louisiana Treasurer Race



The treasurer oversees the state’s bank accounts and chairs and sets the agenda for the state Bond Commission. The Commission oversees all government borrowing, a function which will attract donors.

So far, there seems to be four candidates for the job. They are – in alphabetical order – Angele Davis, president and CEO of the Davis Kelley Group; state Sen. Neil Riser; state Rep. John Schroder; and state Rep. Julie Stokes. All four are Republicans.

All four candidates have been raising money for the race since the first of the year. Davis is the only one who does not hold an elective office. Nevertheless, she has plenty of political experience to accompany her resume..

Davis served as deputy commissioner of administration for Gov. Mike Foster, was secretary of the Department of Culture, Recreation and Tourism under Lt. Gov. Mitch Landrieu, and commissioner of administration during the first two years of Gov. Bobby Jindal’s tenure.

Here are their reports filed with the Louisiana Ethics Commission which includes activity from January 1 through April 7:

Angele Davis of Baton Rouge

Funds on Hand as of Jan. 1, 2017 – $0.

Total Receipts – $263,662.

Total Expenditures – $26.877.

Funds on Hand as of April 7, 2017 – $254,448.

Davis has received $1,000 from PACs.

Sen. Neil Riser of Columbia

Funds on Hand as of Jan. 1, 2017 – $20,193. (Note: Money in one’s campaign account for a state legislative office can be used for the treasurer’s race)

Total Receipts – $171,339.

Total Expenditures – $36,631.

Funds on Hand as of April 7, 2017 – $155,901.

Riser has received $13,750 from PACs.

Rep. John Schroder of Covington

Funds on Hand as of Jan. 1, 2017 – $500,758.

Total Receipts – $191,261.

Total Expenditures – $76,147.

Funds on Hand as of April 7, 2017 – $609,622.

Schroder has received $14,250 from PACs.

Rep. Julie Stokes of Kenner

Funds on Hand as of Jan. 1, 2017 – $0.

Total Receipts – $575,508 of which $250,000 was a personal loan to her committee.

Total Expenditures – $39,1124.

Funds on Hand as of April 7, 2017 – $533,634.

Stokes has received $17,000 from PACs.

There could be more candidates for the position as the election gets closer. The qualifying for state treasurer is July 12 through 14.

At this point, Schroder and Stokes have the most money on hand as the campaign will surely rev up in the coming weeks and months.