Governor Edwards responds to House Appropriation Committee vote on Louisiana budget

By press release, the office stated that "Commissioner of Administration Jay Dardenne will hold a press conference to discuss the budget passed that committee. Louisiana Department of Health Secretary Rebekah Gee, Louisiana Department of Corrections Secretary Jimmy Leblanc and Louisiana Department of Children and Family Services Secretary Marketa Walters will be on hand to discuss what impact these cuts will have on critical state services."
That press conference will take place Tuesday afternoon.
The Louisiana Republican Party had released the following press statement concerning the Appropriations Committee vote: