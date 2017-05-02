BERNIE PINSONAT LIVE: CAPITOL TALK


Tuesday, 02 May 2017 13:10
Governor Edwards responds to House Appropriation Committee vote on Louisiana budget
 
dardenneOne day after the Louisiana Republican Party of Louisiana basked in the glory of its House Appropriations Committee members approving a budget that reduced expenses by over $230 million dollars, while maintaining full funding of TOPS, today, Democratic Governor's office responded.Commissioner of Administration Jay Dardenne will hold a press conference to discuss the budget passed that committee. Louisiana Department of Health Secretary Rebekah Gee, Louisiana Department of Corrections Secretary Jimmy Leblanc and Louisiana Department of Children and Family

By press release, the office stated that "Commissioner of Administration Jay Dardenne will hold a press conference to discuss the budget passed that committee. Louisiana Department of Health Secretary Rebekah Gee, Louisiana Department of Corrections Secretary Jimmy Leblanc and Louisiana Department of Children and Family Services Secretary Marketa Walters will be on hand to discuss what impact these cuts will have on critical state services."

That press conference will take place Tuesday afternoon. 

The Louisiana Republican Party had released the following press statement concerning the Appropriations Committee vote:

