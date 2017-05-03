Louisiana Senator Kennedy questions Comey about Clinton-to-Abedin to Weiner email controversy

Louisiana US Senator John Kennedy, today, questioned FBI Director Jim Comey on the issue of the Clinton administration email matter. The questioning occurred during the Senate Intelligence Committee questioning the Director.

Specifically, Kennedy asked Comey about former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton assistant Huma Abedin forwarding State Department email to her then husband, Congressman Anthony Weiner.

Comey says Huma Abedin had a regular practice of forwarding Hillary Clinton’s emails to Anthony Weiner; some contained classified info. pic.twitter.com/e9mZIokthh — Fox News (@FoxNews) May 3, 2017

The Senate committee has been questioning Comey about a range of issues today, from Clinton Email to Russian hacking.