Thursday, 04 May 2017 14:42
Trump gets House win, AHCA onto US Senate for Obamacare showdown
It’s official.

Republican House has just voted upon legislation, the American Health Care Act (AHCA) that modifies Obamacare.  While Donald Trump and others are calling it “repeal and replacement” legislation, it is not for it does not repeal nor replace.

It does, in its current form, however, make major changes to the law which is wobbling with insurance companies pulling out of the program.

However, if the Senate were to approve the legislation, it would be the furthest the Republican-controlled Congress has gotten since the passing of the Affordable Care Act.

The Senate, which is more moderate than the House, is now under the gun.  A tremendous effort will be made to ensure President Trump a victory, which he desperately needs.  Much might depends upon how the legislation that has yet to be scored by the Congressional Budget Office, gets rated.   

