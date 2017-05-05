Clinton's loss due to Hillary, not Wikileaks, Comey or Russia

It has been six months since the political world was rocked to its core with the upset election of Donald Trump as President. One person who has not gotten over Trump’s victory is his opponent, Hillary Clinton.

Of course, in the days before the election, almost every pollster and commentator predicted a Clinton victory. She was overconfident and believed the media spin. Incredibly, she was outperformed by a political novice, who won 306 electoral votes in 31 states, an unexpected landslide.

This week, in an interview with Christiane Amanpour of CNN, Clinton blamed the loss on “the combination of Jim Comey's letter on October 28 and Russian WikiLeaks.”

Obviously, Hillary Clinton prefers fantasy to the harsh political reality of her disastrous campaign. She said, "I was on the way to winning” until these factors united to derail her candidacy. It is quite convenient for Hillary to blame everyone else but herself.

Hillary stated that Comey’s letter and WikiLeaks disclosures were critical factors that “raised doubts in the minds of people who were inclined to vote for me but got scared off," For good measure, she also blamed misogyny, using the sexism card once again.

Of course, this is pure nonsense. The next day, President Trump tweeted “FBI Director Comey was the best thing that ever happened to Hillary Clinton in that he gave her a free pass for many bad deeds!” Comey could have recommended an indictment of Clinton, but he refused to pursue charges, even though he castigated her for “extremely careless” handling of top secret email communications.

The WikiLeaks disclosures exposed the Clinton campaign using improper influence with the Democratic National Committee and the media to steal the party’s nomination away from U.S. Senator Bernie Sanders (D-VT). Without such unfair advantages, Clinton may have lost the nomination to a 74-year old socialist, an amazing reality for a candidate with so many advantages, including having a former President as a husband.

In her imaginary world of victimhood, Clinton now wants to galvanize opposition to Donald Trump. Reports have surfaced that next week, she will officially launch a new organization called “Onward Together.” She wants to capitalize on the motivated leftwing activism protesting the President. Her supposed new mission can be summarized in her recent statement to supporters, “let resistance plus persistence equal progress for our party and our country.”

Ironically, many of the left-wing activists challenging the President are supporters of Bernie Sanders and not Hillary Clinton. They realize how horrible a candidate Hillary Clinton was in both of her losing presidential campaigns, 2008 and 2016. Thus, even though Hillary is becoming “part of the resistance,” it is not clear how warmly the hardcore liberal activists will welcome her.

Despite the blame shifting, Clinton did not lose because of outside influences, she lost because she is a horrible candidate with an unpleasant personality. She does not exude warmth or empathy like her husband. Numerous security officers who served in her protection detail in both Arkansas and the White House claim she is a nasty person with a horrible temper. This anger and selfishness is apparent on the campaign trail.

It is not surprising that during the 2016 campaign, she did not connect with the millions of average Americans who struggled during the Obama years. These voters in the Rust Belt and other areas of the country were looking for a champion and they found that in the candidacy of Donald Trump, not Hillary Clinton.

Clinton spent over $1.2 billion in the campaign, outspending Trump 2-1. Yet, she still lost, even though she had much more paid media than her opponent and the so-called objective news media was totally in her pocket.

Today, Democrats continue to obsess over a supposed Russian-Trump connection. This exercise in futility is a diversion from the soul searching the party should be doing to understand their historic loss.

It is obvious that Hillary and her party will do almost anything rather than examine their own failings. Instead of looking in the mirror, they prefer focusing on a make-believe world of conspirators and political opponents plotting to deny their candidate her long overdue victory.

While some Americans might like to believe this fairy tale, most prefer reality. In the real world, the only person to blame for the Democrat Party’s embarrassing loss is Hillary Clinton.