Collision Conference a hit; Site Selection tabs Louisiana; Nungesser goes cooking

Business stories of the Day: Louisiana recognized; Collision Conference a hit; Nungessr goes cooking

Collision by the numbers

19,732 people from 119 countries joined us at Collision in New Orleans.

42.6 percent of attendees came as part of our Women in Tech program.

173 questions were asked by attendees at our Q&A stage, which included sessions with Coca-Cola CTO Alan Boehme, astronaut Mike Massimino and Wyclef Jean.

Talks were favorited 7,525 times in the Collision app.

The most favorited talk was A conversation with Chris Sacca – a two-hour chat with Sacca and CNN’s Laurie Segall.

605 amazing startups.

600+ startup-investor meetings for our Office Hours program, with 500 Startups, Union Square Ventures, Greycroft Partners, Insight Venture Partners and Lakestar taking part.

Two pre-content meditation sessions.

102 musicians at Night Summit.

And 51,001 drinks.

Louisiana Ranked Again

Louisiana has another economic development award to crow over, this one, from Site Selection magazine:

Site Selection magazine has rated Louisiana’s economic development efforts among the Top 10 in the U.S. in its Prosperity Cup rankings for 2017. In its evaluation of economic development performance by each of the 50 states, the magazine ranked Louisiana No. 10, citing its record of new and expanded facilities, high capital investment and substantial job creation.

This is Louisiana’s seventh Top 10 showing in the past nine years in the Prosperity Cup, which formerly was known as the Top Competitive States rankings. Louisiana ranked No. 11 in 2016.

“Louisiana is a top-tier state for business,” Gov. John Bel Edwards said. “This Top 10 showing in the Prosperity Cup rankings is a recognition of our hard work to create and sustain a healthy business climate in Louisiana. We will continue to attract new industries and businesses and encourage business expansions to provide the best jobs and economic opportunities for our citizens.”

Since 2012, Louisiana has attracted more than $125 billion in active capital investment projects, with $65 billion of that investment now under construction or in the engineering and permitting phases.

“We are proud of the strong emphasis we place on economic development across the board, from small business services to major industrial projects,” Louisiana Economic Development Secretary Don Pierson said. “We announced several major new projects across Louisiana in the past year and saw progress on numerous projects already underway. Our industrial base remains strong, and we are expanding our information technology sector in locations throughout the state as we continue to grow our 21st century economy.”

The Site Selection rankings calculate the total points a state-level economic development agency receives primarily based on the number of significant new and expanded facility announcements. Louisiana made the Top 10 for 2017 with a score of 347. The No. 1 state in the rankings, North Carolina, had 410 points. Louisiana also ranked fourth among eight states in the highly competitive South Central Region.

“Locations throughout the U.S. and in every region of the world compete aggressively for direct investment at home and from abroad,” Site Selection Editor in Chief Mark Arend said. “Those appearing on these rankings have demonstrated with actual project numbers and other measures that they have the location attributes most in demand by capital investors.”

Louisiana currently places among the Top 10 states in several business climate rankings. In March, the annual Governor’s Cup rankings by Site Selection placed Louisiana No. 4 in the U.S. for states that announced the most new and expanded corporate facilities on a per capita basis in 2016. Southern Business & Development ranked Louisiana No. 1 among Southern states for attracting the most significant capital investment and job-creation projects per capita for the seventh year in a row. Area Development ranked Louisiana No. 5 in its annual Top States for Doing Business report, and Louisiana was ranked No. 7 in the Site Selection Best States for Business report, its seventh consecutive year in the Top 10.

Additionally, Business Facilities has named LED FastStart® the nation’s best workforce training program for the past seven consecutive years, describing the program as “the gold standard for workforce training solutions.”

Nungesser goes Cooking

Lt. Gov. Billy Nungesser and the Louisiana Seafood Promotion and Marketing Board have announced the 12 chefs from across the state chosen to participate in the 10th annual Louisiana Seafood Cook-Off, which will be held Tuesday, June 20 at the Cajundome Convention Center in Lafayette, Louisiana.

While the event is marking a decade in existence, it is the first time it has been held outside of New Orleans and what better place than the city said to have more restaurants per capita than any other American city. Lafayette also holds the distinction of being named “Best for Food” by Rand McNally in 2011 and “Tastiest Town in the South” by Southern Living magazine in 2012. Many of the restaurants that have helped earn those titles will be a part of the event serving samples to spectators as a part of the opening event for Eat Lafayette, which will take place in conjunction with the Cook-Off.

“The winner of the Louisiana Seafood Cook-Off plays a very important role in educating people from around the world on the flavor and sustainability of Louisiana seafood, which is a core piece of our culture, from fine dining to backyard boils,” Lt. Gov. Nungesser said. “Louisiana is the largest seafood producer in the contiguous U.S. and the quality is unsurpassed, which is why our chefs say, ‘Know Better, Eat Better.”

In addition to earning the title of King or Queen of Louisiana Seafood, the winner will represent the state at a variety of events including the Great American Seafood Cook-Off taking place in New Orleans this August, which is also hosted by the Louisiana Seafood Promotion and Marketing Board. Previous winners of the Louisiana Seafood Cook-Off (in order of their wins) are chefs Brian Landry, Tory McPhail, Chris Lusk, Cory Bahr, Keith and Nealy Frentz, Cody and Samantha Carroll, Aaron Burgau, Michael Brewer and reigning King Blake Phillips.

Just under 30 chefs submitted an application in the hopes of competing. Information on previous cook-offs and updates on the event may be found at www. LouisianaSeafoodCookOff.com<ht tp://www. louisianaseafoodcookoff.com/>.

“By moving the Cook-Off to Lafayette, I hope to draw attention to the fact that the state’s top chefs and great seafood can be found anywhere from our largest cities to our smallest towns,” said Nungesser. “The event itself will no doubt enjoy a little extra seasoning by taking place where Cajun and Creole culture thrive. I know our Lafayette hosts will make this a memorable evening for competing chefs and spectators alike.”

The competitors are:

ALEXANDRIA

Ben Fidelak, Executive Chef/Owner

The Levee

BATON ROUGE

Ryan Andre', Executive Chef

City Pork Brasserie and Bar

HENDERSON

Dustie Latiolais, Executive Chef

Crawfish Town USA

LAFAYETTE

Ernest Prejean

Prejean's Restaurant

Brad Tanner, Chef de Cuisine

Café Vermilionville

LAKE CHARLES

Lyle Broussard, Chef de Cuisine

Jack Daniel's Bar & Grill

MONROE

Chris McKnight, Chef/Owner

The Fat Pelican

NEW ORLEANS

Eric Cook, Executive Chef

Bourbon House

Austin Kirzner, Executive Chef

Red Fish Grill

Nathan Richard, Executive Chef

Cavan

SHREVEPORT

Anthony Felan, Executive Chef

Wine Country Bistro

ST. MARTINVILLE

Bonnie Breaux, Executive Chef

The St. John Restaurant