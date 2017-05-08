Morrell, Becky Allen highlight Politics with a Punch 15th Anniversary, Thursday

And, most importantly, Politics with a Punch, was born.
It has been fifteen years since I introduced the idea to Jeff Crouere and that we co-founded and co-produced this now-Louisiana tradition that I call “funnier than laughing gas”. Crouere has done a masterful job as host and emcee of the program and our guests have included governors, mayors, the tops in sports, news, comedy, entertainment brave enough to man our stage.
We've had Bobby Jindal, Kathleen Blanco, John Bel Edwards, Edwin Edwards on our stage. Then, there was Nagin, Mitch Landrieu, Harry, the Judge from Night Court and let's not forget The Canal Street Madam. We've hosted Harry Lee and Buddy D.
So, for our biggie, Anniversary 15, once again, we bring to our audience an eclectic gang of publishers, showbizzers, businessmen and of course, politicians. All of this and more, “Politics with a Punch Year 15”, this Thursday, May 11.
For the occasion, I believe we have an outstanding cast:
Hon. J.P. Morrell
Louisiana State Senator (D-New Orleans)
Becky Allen
Comedienne, Actress, Entertainer, New Orleans Icon
Dennis Assaf
Co-Founder, Executive/Artistic Director, Conductor of JPAS
Captain Black
Real Life Superhero, Urban Safety Consultant, Commentator
Jim Brown
Publisher, Commentator, Syndicated Talk Show Host, Former LA Ins. Comm
Frank Scurlock
Founder of Space Walk, Positive Sky, NOLA Mayoral Candidate
For those wanting to ensure a good seat, doors open at 6 p.m. and the show begins at 8 p.m. “Punch” is located at Eiffel Society; 2040 St. Charles Avenue, New Orleans and Valet parking is provided.
Be sure to arrive early to enjoy cocktails, dinner and musical entertainment
Discount Tickets: $15.00 per person/$25.00 per couple.
If you would like to take advantage of this opportunity, purchase tickets in advance on-line at our website: