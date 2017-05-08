BERNIE PINSONAT LIVE: CAPITOL TALK


TOMORROW: "Super Hot" POLITICS WITH A Punch, Watch Video to learn more;

Click link
Monday, 08 May 2017 13:02
Louisiana Sen. Cassidy to appear on Kimmel tonight after smell test comment
Written by 
Rate this item
(0 votes)

Louisiana US Senator Bill Cassidy has a chance tonight to tell how things smell on the Jimmy Kimmel set.

 

According to a tweet, Cassidy will appear on the Kimmel show, presumably, of course, to discuss the Kimmel smell test

Read more http://time.com/4769236/gop-senator-health-care-bill-jimmy-kimmel-test/

Last week, Cassidy made some noise suggesting that the healthcare legislation needs to pass the Kimmel test after the comedian spoke out emotionally about the healthcare legislation that was moving in the House of Representatives. 

Last modified on Monday, 08 May 2017 13:17
Published in News
Bayoubuzz Staff
Latest from Bayoubuzz Staff
More in this category: « Louisiana politicians should drop party labels and just do their jobs Yates hearing opens gates on Trump's own loyalties »
Login to post comments
back to top

Advertisers/Sponsors

latter-blum2

Discuss below

Dead Pelican

Optimized-DeadPelican2 1 1