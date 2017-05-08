Louisiana Sen. Cassidy to appear on Kimmel tonight after smell test comment

Louisiana US Senator Bill Cassidy has a chance tonight to tell how things smell on the Jimmy Kimmel set.

According to a tweet, Cassidy will appear on the Kimmel show, presumably, of course, to discuss the Kimmel smell test

Sen. Bill Cassidy (R-La.), who proposed the "Jimmy Kimmel test" on pre-existing conditions, will appear on Kimmel's show tonight (ABC). pic.twitter.com/zWtnP2Xq3C — Steven Shepard (@POLITICO_Steve) May 8, 2017

Last week, Cassidy made some noise suggesting that the healthcare legislation needs to pass the Kimmel test after the comedian spoke out emotionally about the healthcare legislation that was moving in the House of Representatives.