Thursday, 11 May 2017 13:05
SMOR Poll: Edwards drops, TOPS, Trump, Legislature, taxes
 
bernie pinsonatBernie Pinsonat has released his SMOR spring poll, 2017 today and the honeymoon is over for Louisiana Governor John Bel Edwards. Also, as expected, the state loves TOPS, hates taxes, wants education but hasn't rallied around anyway to pay for it.

 

Donald Trump is popular, not Obamacare nor ae cuts to Louisiana hospitals.

Bernie Pinsonat will join Jim Brown and Stephen Sabludowsky today at 2:30 on Bayoubuzz.com and Facebook Live to discuss the poll.

Below is the poll summary:

