Friday, 12 May 2017 13:39
Comey firing:Trump-era constitutional crises? ACSLaw Prez speaks
 
Are the events relating to the firing of the FBI Director James Comey by Donald Trump the catalyst for another constitutional crisis such as Watergate?

Caroline Picture 4This is a question I asked the American Constitution Society for Law and Policy, President Caroline Fredrickson today in a Facebook Live interview.  

 

Earlier on Friday, Fredrickson issued this statement: 

“The events surrounding Comey's firing raise questions for investigators in Congress and the Department of Justice. The most immediate questions are why, why now and whether the administration will appoint a truly independent investigator. The dismissal politicized the Bureau and jeopardizes the rule of law. What will stop the president from demanding loyalty from the next FBI director over a piece of chocolate cake? The most important obligations of the FBI director are to the American people and the Constitution.”

Ms. Frederickson video was live on Bayoubuzz.com, on my Facebook Page and on the Facebook Page of the American Constitution Society for Law and Policy (ACS)

Here is the interview

 

American Constitution Society for Law and Policy (ACS), was founded in 2001 and one of the nation's leading progressive legal organizations, is a rapidly growing network of lawyers, law students, scholars, judges, policymakers and other concerned individuals dedicated to making the law a force to improve lives of all people. For more information about the organization or to locate one of nearly 200 lawyer and law student chapters in 48 states, please visit www.acslaw.org.

 

