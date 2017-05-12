BERNIE PINSONAT LIVE: CAPITOL TALK


Friday, 12 May 2017
Pinsonat, Jim Brown discuss SMOR Poll: Louisiana voters are simply tired
 Is Louisiana moving in the right or the wrong direction? Do the voters want more cuts to hospitals or less?  How is Governor John Bel Edwards after his first full year in office?

 

 

Bernie Pinsonat, who is President of Southern Media and Opinion Research issued his Spring 2017 poll of the State of Louisiana, on Thursday, and there are some very interesting  results. 

Shortly after the poll went public, Pinsonat joined Jim Brown and me in a Facebook Live discussion to detail his findings.  Brown, spent 28 years in politics and government as Secretary of State, State Senator and Insurance Commissioner.  He has seen a few polls in his political lifetime. 

 

Below is the poll survey

 

 

 

