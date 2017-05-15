Trump press briefing: Spicer still refuses to discuss Trump taping of Comey

“There’s nothing further to say. There’s nothing further to add to what the President has said on that issue” “There’s nothing further to say”.

So said the President’s Press Secretary, Sean Spicer, once again, this time today during the press conference, when he was asked repeatedly about whether Donald Trump taped James Comey.

Spicer refused to admit or deny the existence of any tape or tapes. More specifically, he refused to discuss the issue at all.

Some question the wisdom of Trump’s refusal, if anything, creating the impression that the administration has something to hide.

Below are the tweets on this issue.

Questions persist over the tapes’ existence and concerning whether the Department of Justice should nominate a Special Counsel.

Close to 80 percent of Americans want a special counsel or a joint congressional committee to investigate.