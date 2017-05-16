McMaster: Trump to Russia "wholly appropriate, "not aware of where information came from"



One day after the Washington Post reported that President Donald Trump revealed classified information to the Russians last week when they met in the White House, National Security Advisor McMaster fielded questions from the news media on the subject and said that what the President did was “wholly appropriate”.



McMaster also said the president wasn't even aware of where this information came from.

The incident has shocked Washington DC and much of the world as it comes on the heels of more Russian-related controversies that have plagued his administration.