The constitutional issues of Special Counsel investigation of Russia, Trump and campaign

For months, the nation has been in a tizzy over the Russian-Trump investigation by Congress and by the FBI. Last week, the frenzy ratcheted up when a special counsel was named to investigate claims of Russian influencing the American elections and possible cooperation by members of the Trump campaign.

Questions abound: What is a special counsel? What is the specific role of that position? Is it a prosecutor? Can it be fired? What are its limitations?

How did the country get to the point where the White House is reportedly researching impeachment proceedings and investigation of the President is even being considered?

Two weeks ago, President Donald Trump shocked the nation by firing FBI Director James Comey. The termination decision was initially described by the White House as a response to a memo by Rob Rosenstein, the Assistant Attorney General, who strongly criticized Comey in that memorandum. The President’s surrogates claimed that the President was acting on the advice of Rosenstein and the President’s Attorney General, Jeff Sessions.

Later during the week, the White House explanation for the President’s decision evolved. The President said during an NBC interview that Russia was on his mind at the time of the firing and that he was going to fire Comey regardless. Also, the media began to report that the President had brought up the investigation with Comey in a prior meeting and that Comey allegedly memorialized the discussions by a memorandum to himself. As a result of the firing and the subsequent explanation, many in the media, Trump critics and even some Republican Congressmen started uttering the words ‘cover-up” and “obstruction of justice”.

Last week, more shoes fell, again, sending even greater shockwaves. Rosenstein, who was praised by Trump announced, without consulting the President, that he invoked a special counsel to investigate. He also named Robert Mueller, former FBI Director to head the investigation.

More details have emerged since the selection of Mueller. More news reports claim that the President discussed the firing with Russian diplomats in a meeting only a day after the firing. Anti-Trump forces claim that statement further cements the obstruction of justice claim. Trump supporters deny such allegations and for the most part insist “there is nothing there, there”.

