Poll: Trump's Russia controversy is making Americans nervous

Consult/POLITICO from May 18-22 among a national sample of 1,938 registered voters. The poll has a margin of error of plus or minus 2 percentage points. The survey revealed that 83% of Democrats feel nervous about America’s future and 27% of Republicans agree. Meanwhile, 38% of voters think Congress should begin impeachment proceedings. Not surprisingly, 68% of Democrats surveyed say impeach proceedings should begin, while only 12% of Republicans think so.

Additionally, 48% of those surveyed think that investigating the connections between Trump’s campaign and Russian officials should be the number one priority for Congress. And 47% think that Trump fired FBI Director James Comey to hinder the Russian investigation, while 34% say it was because Trump no longer believed Comey was fit to serve. Interestingly, Republican voters begin to see Russia more favorably. In March, 10% of Republicans considered Russia an ally and 28% saw the country as friendly, but not an ally.



In this poll, 13% see Russia as an ally and 36% consider the country friendly. This is an 11 percentage point increase in Republicans with a positive outlook on Russia. Republicans split on whether Trump sharing intel with Russians was appropriate. Thirty-four percent of Republicans say it was appropriate, while 25% say it was inappropriate. and 40% did not have an opinion. Democrats have little doubt that it was inappropriate as 86% said so. And on a question about the media, 58% of Democrats think they are generally accurate, but only 11% of Republicans think so. Nevertheless, 78% of Democrats say they check the news at least once a day, as do 72% of Republicans.