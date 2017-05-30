Louisiana Coastal Master Plan up or down vote looming

During the Facebook Live interview with Bayoubuzz publisher Stephen Sabludowsky, Fredrick, Communications Director of the Coalition to Restore Coastal Louisiana, said that the master plan has steadily grown more important, that the state redoes the plan every five years. He praised the fact that the legislature would approve the plan in an up or down vote, which he said would depoliticalize the plan and the vote.

Fredrick said there are 124 projects being considered in the now-50 billion dollar plan, that there were 219 but that has been reduced based upon available science.

He said that the Coastal Protection and Restoration Authority engaged in a road show to get feedback from the communities as to what people wanted and liked, so, it took the people’s opinions into consideration.

Louisiana has a severe coastal erosion problem that is costing the state billions of dollars per year that the Master Plan is designed to address

For ore information, watch the video