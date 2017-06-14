BERNIE PINSONAT LIVE: CAPITOL TALK


TOMORROW: "Super Hot" POLITICS WITH A Punch, Watch Video to learn more;

Click link
Wednesday, 14 June 2017 12:46
Time for Trump's cabinet to intervene, threaten to quit
Written by 
Rate this item
(0 votes)

trump cabinetHow do you deal with the most powerful man in the world who tweets statements that might be hurtful to the country and to his own legal interests and whose poll numbers are the lowest for any new president in history?

 

 

One columnist, Quin Hillyer, has a solution. Intervention.

Hillyer, a conservative writer said today during a Facebook Live interview, “The five most senior advisor or cabinet-level advisors to Donald Trump meaning the secretaries of state defense and Homeland Security along with the National Security Advisor and the Attorney General should go to Donald Trump privately and read the riot act, to do what I call them intervention, and tell him that if he doesn't start getting more disciplined than if he doesn't stop uh basically you know going rogue,  that they will resign in mass and denounce him”

Hillyer is a columnist for various conservative publications including Washington Examiner and is contributing editor to the National Review.

He made his comments known earlier this week in a column appearing in the Examiner.

Watch this Youtube segment of the interview.

Here is the link to the FB live interview.

More tomorrow

 

Last modified on Wednesday, 14 June 2017 12:59
Published in News
Stephen Sabludowsky

https://plus.google.com/u/0/+StephenSabludowsky/posts

 

Website: www.bayoubuzz.com/media/k2/users/584.jpg
Latest from Stephen Sabludowsky
More in this category: « Sessions's faux presidential privileges raises more questions, than answers Crouere: Louisiana lucky to have Steve Scalise as Congressman »
Login to post comments
back to top

Advertisers/Sponsors

latter-blum2

Discuss below

Dead Pelican

Optimized-DeadPelican2 1 1