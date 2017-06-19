BERNIE PINSONAT LIVE: CAPITOL TALK


TOMORROW: "Super Hot" POLITICS WITH A Punch, Watch Video to learn more;

Click link
Monday, 19 June 2017 11:01
Hasta Luego to Obama’s Cuba, Happy Birthday President Trump
Written by 
Rate this item
(0 votes)

obama terror gopHasta Luego President Barack Obama’s Cuba policy.  As Trump followers in Little Havana sang “Happy Birthday” to the current President, Donald Trump, for some, who enjoy the thawing of relations with Cuba, it was anything but happy.

The Chamber of Commerce and a larger farming group were not pleased.  They see markets abroad, 90 miles from Florida coast.  

Then, there were the cynics who claim that Trump was for doing business in Cuba before he was candidate Trump, and then became against it.  Others claim that the President’s policies are inconsistent with his hands-off approach and silence against oppression which was loudly noticed when he visited Saudi Arabia earlier this spring. Yet, with Cuba, this same type of US sanctions to govern repression governs American policy.

Here is a video that is an overview of the issue presented.

Last modified on Monday, 19 June 2017 11:27
Published in News
Bayoubuzz Staff
Latest from Bayoubuzz Staff
More in this category: « Scalise, near GOP massacre: Time for nation to calm, get serious Good jobs news in Louisiana looking over fiscal cliff »
Login to post comments
back to top

Advertisers/Sponsors

latter-blum2

Discuss below

Dead Pelican

Optimized-DeadPelican2 1 1