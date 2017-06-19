BERNIE PINSONAT LIVE: CAPITOL TALK


TOMORROW: "Super Hot" POLITICS WITH A Punch, Watch Video to learn more;

Click link
Monday, 19 June 2017 11:27
Good jobs news in Louisiana looking over fiscal cliff
Written by 
Rate this item
(1 Vote)

capitol cliffFor every bit of good news to echo off the mountain tops (that is, assuming here in Louisiana there were mountains, there’s always a fiscal cliff.

The State joins Alaska, Alabama and Washington DC as the areas with the largest percentage gains in jobs according to the Department of Labor.

The bad news? A Fiscal cliff coming, that is so deep that a special session is all but a certainty, once again.

According to the AP, “Overall, the figures suggest that steady, if slower, hiring this year is improving the job market in many states. Florida added nearly 30,000 jobs last month, the most of any state, followed by New York with nearly 28,000 and North Carolina with almost 19,000.


Last modified on Monday, 19 June 2017 12:06
Published in News
Bayoubuzz Staff
Latest from Bayoubuzz Staff
More in this category: « Hasta Luego to Obama’s Cuba, Happy Birthday President Trump Trump's Russia scandal ensuring full employment for lawyers »
Login to post comments
back to top

Advertisers/Sponsors

latter-blum2

Discuss below

Dead Pelican

Optimized-DeadPelican2 1 1