Poll: Trump strong on jobs, weak on tweets, viewed as reckless, thin-skinned, sexist

According to a morning Consult/Politico poll released Wednesday morning, his tweets, including that against MSNBC's Mika Brzezinski, and his personality are not helping him, at all.

As Donald Trump faces the top world leaders this week, including a face-time with Vladimir Putin, and as his healthcare proposals face an uphill climb, his poll numbers for how the nation views him could be better.

The survey, conducted June 29-30 among 1,989 registered voters, show that Republicans support his efforts while Democrats, not so much.

Here are some findings:

68% of Republicans think Congress should continue repeal and replace efforts, while 22% think they should move on to other issues.

36% of Republicans think health care should be the top priority, compared to 19% who say tax reform.



27% of Democrats believe that Russia investigation of Trump is top priority while healthcare ranks 21%.



65% of all voters thought these remarks about Mika were unacceptable, and 46% Republicans felt the same.

Only 16% of voters feel Trump's tweets are acceptable.

These are the terms and percentages that voters believe apply to Trump:

Reckless - 59%

Sexist - 55%

Thin-skinned - 53%

Racist - 45%

Knowledgeable - 44%

Strong leader - 42%

Keeps his promises -37%

Cares about people like me - 36%

Steady - 35%

Honest - 35%

Trustworthy - 34%

However, in the area in which Trump championed election day, Republicans believe Trump has been successful in bringing home manufacturing jobs

64% say he has succeeded in bringing back manufacturing jobs from other countries

71% say he has succeeded in keeping those jobs from leaving the U.S.