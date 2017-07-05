BERNIE PINSONAT LIVE: CAPITOL TALK


Wednesday, 05 July 2017 07:51
Poll: Trump strong on jobs, weak on tweets, viewed as reckless, thin-skinned, sexist
joe mikaAs Donald Trump faces the top world leaders this week, including a face-time with Vladimir Putin, and as his healthcare proposals face an uphill climb, his poll numbers for how the nation views him could be better.

According to a morning Consult/Politico poll released Wednesday morning, his tweets, including that against MSNBC's Mika Brzezinski, and his personality are not helping him, at all.

The survey, conducted June 29-30 among 1,989 registered voters, show that Republicans support his efforts while Democrats, not so much.

TOPLINE | CROSSTABS

Here are some findings:

68% of Republicans think Congress should continue repeal and replace efforts, while 22% think they should move on to other issues. 

36% of Republicans think health care should be the top priority, compared to 19% who say tax reform.


27% of Democrats believe that Russia investigation of Trump is top priority while healthcare ranks 21%.

 


65% of all voters thought these remarks about Mika were unacceptable, and 46% Republicans felt the same.

Only 16% of voters feel Trump's tweets are acceptable.

These are the terms and percentages that voters believe apply to Trump:  
Reckless - 59%
Sexist - 55%
Thin-skinned - 53%
Racist - 45%
Knowledgeable - 44%
Strong leader - 42%
Keeps his promises -37%
Cares about people like me - 36%
Steady - 35%
Honest - 35%
Trustworthy - 34%

However, in the area in which Trump championed election day, Republicans believe Trump has been successful in bringing home manufacturing jobs

64% say he has succeeded in bringing back manufacturing jobs from other countries
71% say he has succeeded in keeping those jobs from leaving the U.S.

 

Bayoubuzz Staff
