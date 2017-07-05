Auschwitz Officials slam Louisiana Congressman Clay Higgins for video: Fair or not?

Louisiana Republican Congressman Clay Higgins, who made a name for himself often using controversial dramatic videos, is at it again. Prior to his being elected Congressman, Higgins made strident comments via video to promote crime fighting. Last year, Captain Clay Higgins resigned from the St. Landry Parish Sheriff’s Office as a result of one of his messages about the “Gremlins” gang.

Last month, found himself once again in the middle of another conflict in which he said on Facebook that Islamic Radicals should be hunted down and "kill them all". He also made a video with a religious message extolling the need to kill the radicals.

Now, the latest episode involves his video and comments backing a strong defense and homeland security, but this time, the setting was the Nazi Concentration Camp, Auschwitz.



"This is why homeland security must be squared away, why our military must be invincible," Higgins says, with some of the ovens in the background.



However, not everyone is squared away with the Congressman’s use of the death camp as a editorial or promo.



"Everyone has the right to personal reflections. However, inside a former gas chamber, there should be mournful silence. It's not a stage," the museum tweeted Tuesday.



Here are some of the other related comments:



