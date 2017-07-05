BERNIE PINSONAT LIVE: CAPITOL TALK


TOMORROW: "Super Hot" POLITICS WITH A Punch, Watch Video to learn more;

Click link
Wednesday, 05 July 2017 15:17
Auschwitz Officials slam Louisiana Congressman Clay Higgins for video: Fair or not?
 
Rate this item
(0 votes)

Louisiana Republican Congressman Clay Higgins, who made a name for himself often using controversial dramatic videos, is at it again.
Prior to his being elected Congressman, Higgins made strident comments via video to promote crime fighting. Last year, Captain Clay Higgins resigned from the St. Landry Parish Sheriff’s Office as a result of one of his messages about the “Gremlins” gang.

Last month, found himself once again in the middle of another conflict in which he said on Facebook that Islamic Radicals should be hunted down and "kill them all". He also made a video with a religious message extolling the need to kill the radicals.

Now, the latest episode involves his video and comments backing a strong defense and homeland security, but this time, the setting was the Nazi Concentration Camp, Auschwitz.


"This is why homeland security must be squared away, why our military must be invincible," Higgins says, with some of the ovens in the background.


However, not everyone is squared away with the Congressman’s use of the death camp as a editorial or promo.


"Everyone has the right to personal reflections. However, inside a former gas chamber, there should be mournful silence. It's not a stage," the museum tweeted Tuesday.


Here are some of the other related comments:


WHAT DO YOU THINK? TELL US BELOW

Last modified on Wednesday, 05 July 2017 18:09
Published in News
Media Sources

BayoubuzzSteve

Website: www.bayoubuzz.com
Latest from Media Sources
More in this category: « Poll: Trump strong on jobs, weak on tweets, viewed as reckless, thin-skinned, sexist Landrieu tries again, NAACP Noose Statement; Price, Falconer get spots »
Login to post comments
back to top

Advertisers/Sponsors

latter-blum2

Discuss below

Dead Pelican

Optimized-DeadPelican2 1 1