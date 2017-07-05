Landrieu tries again, NAACP Noose Statement; Price, Falconer get spots

New Orleans Mayor Mitch Landrieu will once again try to give his 2017 State of the City Address this

Landrieu has tried twice before over the recent weeks to administer the address however, on both occasions, the address had to be cancelled due to unforeseen events.

Falconer elected

State Rep. Reid Falconer (R-89) has been elected to the House Appropriations Committee, replacing John Schroder, who resigned his House seat last month.

Falconer, serving his first term from the St. Tammany Parish district, joins the powerful 25-member budgeting committee immediately. Seventeen of the Appropriations Committee members are appointed by the Speaker of the House, with eight being elected by House colleagues in each of the state's Board of Elementary and Secondary Education (BESE) districts.

Noose Update

The NAACP-NOLA has issued the following statement today concerning the placement of a noose at the Kearney Companies. The hangman’s noose was discovered last week.

Here is the statement:

“Our conscience is shocked and hearts are deeply saddened. We find it mortally reprehensible that anyone can find it acceptable to commit domestic terrorism in the workplace by hanging a noose. It is even more despicable that a supervisor trivialized it and found it laughable.”

The NAACP is asking The Kearny Companies, Inc. to do more than just investigatethe recent noose hanging in its workplace. Our demands include: swift and aggressive signage, throughout that facility, stating that all employees must follow rules that promote an equal employment opportunity workplace and that symbols of racism and hatred willnot be tolerated; allow and encourage anonymous reporting naming the perpetrators of this hate crime and immediate termination of all involved; and racial diversity training for the entire staff and management of the organization, within the next three month. We have also asked Michael W. Kearney, Chairman of the Port of New Orleans, and David Kearny,President of the Board of Directors for a meeting to further discuss our concerns and recommendations.

The Kearney Companies is one of the largest and most aggressively growing companies in the Port of New Orleans. As such, it must set the example as a business leader, to insure that all employees are provided with a fair, safe, and civil workplace.

According to the Advocate.com, after the discovery, David Kearney, the company’s president said the noose was placed overnight in an open area that could have been accessed by people who do not work at the facility.

“We regret terribly that this happened, but we’re trying to investigate this,” Kearney said. "Someone put something on our property, and we have no evidence that this was an employee."

District 2 State Senator Edward J. “Ed” Price is the new vice-chairman of the Senate Committee on Retirement. Senate President John Alario, Jr. named Sen. Price to the leadership post. The Senate President also appointed the newly-elected senator from Gonzales to serve as a member of the Senate Committee on Environmental Quality, the Senate Committee on Health and Welfare and the Senate Committee on Transportation, Highways and Public Works.

Sen. Price Chosen

Sen. Price, who began his service in the Louisiana State Legislature in 2012 as a member of the House of Representatives, won a special election for the District 2 senate seat in May and was officially sworn in as a member of the Louisiana Senate in June. Senate District 2 encompasses parts of 8 different parishes – St. Charles, St. John the Baptist, St. James, Iberville, West Baton Rouge, Ascension, Assumption and Lafourche.