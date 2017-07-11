BERNIE PINSONAT LIVE: CAPITOL TALK


TOMORROW: "Super Hot" POLITICS WITH A Punch, Watch Video to learn more;

Click link
Tuesday, 11 July 2017 15:04
Did Donald Trump Jr. commit a crime? What about the Democrats?
 
Rate this item
(0 votes)

 

putin 1Now the debate appears to be, is whether the Donald Trump Jr. email exchange, meeting with a Russian attorney is a violation of the law.

 Today, Donald Jr. released the emails that show that he knew he was meeting with a person from the Russian government which wanted to help his father Donald Trump, to win against Hillary Clinton. This afternoon, Jim Brown and I discussed whether Donald Jr. committed any crime.

Jim believes that claim is very factually remote, I consider it very serious but we still need facts.  I also believe there can be no question whether there are valid claims and inquiries.  This investigation and the reason for it is not a witch hunt, not a hoax, not a fraud.

Below is the video and comments made during the showing as well as my response.  For the record, I strongly believe the Trump campaign raised the question as to whether the Democratic Party collaborated with Ukraine and met at its embassy.  If so, and if it is a crime, there should be equal focus upon that allegation. 

TOMORROW 9AM ON Bayoubuzz and Facebook Live, interview with Quin Hillyer about his column: Donald Trump should resign

</p>

</p>

 

 

Last modified on Tuesday, 11 July 2017 15:48
Published in News
Tagged under
Media Sources

BayoubuzzSteve

Website: www.bayoubuzz.com
Latest from Media Sources
Related items
More in this category: « Walt Leger won't run for New Orleans Mayor Quin Hillyer: Trump must resign after Donald Jr. met with Russian attorney »
Login to post comments
back to top

Advertisers/Sponsors

latter-blum2

Discuss below

Dead Pelican

Optimized-DeadPelican2 1 1