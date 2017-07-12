BERNIE PINSONAT LIVE: CAPITOL TALK


Wednesday, 12 July 2017
Candidates qualify in Louisiana Treasurer's and PSC Dist. 2
baldoneQualifying has begun for upcoming elections in Louisiana and there are no major surprises in the Treasurer and Public Service seats.

Those qualifying for the Treasurer's race at the time of publishing are Angela Davis, Derick Edwards, Joseph D. Little, Neil riser and John Schneider. The only Democrat is Edwards. Riser and Schneider are currently members of the Louisiana legislature. Davis is the former Commissioner of Administration for Governor Bobby Jindal.

In the Public Service race for District 2, former Louisiana State representatives Lenar Whitney and Damon J. Baldone have qualified along with Craig C. Greene.  All are Republicans.

 

