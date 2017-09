The candidates have just left the New Orleans Mayor's election starting gate today as qualifying for statewide elective office started today.

(Photo: Judge Michael Bagneris)

The Mayor's race features Judge Michael Bagneris who lost four years ago against incumbent Mayor Mitch Landrieu. Two other current elective officials are Latoya Cantrell (City Councilwoman) and Desiree M. Charbonnet (Judge).

Here is the current list of candidates as of the time of publishing.