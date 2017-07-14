Holy PC! Louisiana Democratic Party disown Presidents Jackson, Jefferson?

A once proud political party has now been completely overtaken by the insidious forces of political correctness. For decades, Democrats celebrated two of their founders, Thomas Jefferson and Andrew Jackson, with an annual banquet. This event was held across the country as a fundraiser for local and state Democrat Party organizations. Yet, in an era when historical revisionism and political correctness runs amok, state party organizations have begun to change the names of the annual event.

The Louisiana Democrat Party has become the latest state organization to join the bandwagon and disown Jefferson and Jackson. Their upcoming banquet, which will be held in New Orleans on August 26, will now be called the “True Blue Gala.” Presumably, no one can be offended by the word “blue,” but in this age of snowflakes and professional protesters, no one can ever be sure.

Louisiana Democrat Party Chairwoman Karen Carter Peterson said the name change reflects “the progress of the party and the changing times.” Disavowing two Presidents and American heroes is not “progress,” but pure idiocy. By the way, Democrats should be careful in highlighting Carter Peterson as their spokeswoman. She is not exactly an expert on proper language. For example, during one of the final days of the recently completed legislative session, Carter Peterson, a Louisiana State Senator from New Orleans, was talking loudly in the back of the chamber and was told by a Republican colleague to keep quiet. This incensed Carter Peterson and she yelled at her fellow lawmaker to “F.. off.” This was horrible language for any legislator to direct at a fellow lawmaker, especially one who is a party chairwoman.

While Democrats don’t mind foul language, they now have a major problem with Jefferson and Jackson. The reason for the name change is that Jefferson and Jackson owned slaves. Today, every historic figure is being judged by the present day values and it is no surprise that no one survives such unfair scrutiny.

Presumably, under the same standards, today’s Democrat Party leaders will be viewed unfavorably by future generations. An activity that is legal today, for example abortion or killing animals, may be seen by future generations as barbaric. Similarly, we justifiably view slavery as a horrific practice; although it was officially legal until the 13th Amendment to the U.S. Constitution was ratified on December 6, 1865.

Thomas Jefferson was one of our greatest Presidents, a true genius, who wrote the Declaration of Independence, one of the most influential and consequential documents in the history of the world. His contributions to our nation, including the major expansion of the United States with the signing of the Louisiana Purchase are being overlooked because he owned slaves. Soon, Democrats may call for the Jefferson Memorial in Washington D.C. to be destroyed or for cities across America, and the Louisiana parish, named after the former President to undergo a name change.

Andrew Jackson was a genuine war hero and President. He actually saved New Orleans and preserved the country by leading a rag tag army to victory against the elite British troops. This monumental triumph in the Battle of New Orleans is memorialized at the Chalmette Battlefield, a site that may be targeted for destruction by the forces of political correctness because Jackson was a slave owner.

This banquet change was announced weeks after officials from the Mayor Mitch Landrieu administration removed four Confederate monuments in New Orleans. The next step for politically correct activists in New Orleans is to remove the iconic statue of Andrew Jackson in the French Quarter. With this decision today by Louisiana Democrats, it is logical to assume the party supports this controversial move.

Where will this end? In New Orleans, liberal agitators were successful in 1997 in persuading the local school board to remove the name of George Washington, our nation’s first president, but a slave owner, from an elementary school. This type of insanity is not limited to New Orleans, unfortunately. In fact, some activities are targeting the ultimate prize, the nation’s capital. In their ideal world, the name Washington D.C. would be forever erased.

The end result of the name changes, revisionism and political correctness is more hatred for the history and Founding Fathers of this country. Instead of being reviled, our Founders should be celebrated for their wisdom and foresight. Without their contributions, we would not have a country today and the professional agitators would have nothing to complain about. In fact, all of us might be living in a totalitarian country and have no rights at all.

In essence, Americans should thank God and feel quite fortunate that our nation was led by great heroes and Presidents such as Thomas Jefferson and Andrew Jackson. This is true whether the Democrat Party wants to acknowledge it or not.