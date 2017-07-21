Trump's new communications director Scaramucci: Huckabee new Press Secretary, Spicer quit

The incoming White House Communications Director for President Donald Trump Anthony Scaramucci has just announced at a press brefing that Sarah Huckabee Sanders is the new Press Secretary. The announcement came after the sudden announcement announcement that Sean Spicer.

Scaramucci said he would be on the job in a couple of weeks. Spicer also announced earlier on twitter that he was going to stay on in the White house through August.

Scaramucci said a number of times that he "loved" the president.

Scaramucci is a New Yorker, a Wall Street businessman, a Fox business host and a loyal Trump supporter although he initially supported a different candidate. Scaramucci went to Harvard Law School and other than his stint at Fox has no experience in journalism.