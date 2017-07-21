Trump's new communications director Scaramucci: Huckabee new Press Secretary, Spicer quit

Scaramucci said he would be on the job in a couple of weeks. Spicer also announced earlier on twitter that he was going to stay on in the White house through August.
Scaramucci said a number of times that he "loved" the president.
Scaramucci is a New Yorker, a Wall Street businessman, a Fox business host and a loyal Trump supporter although he initially supported a different candidate. Scaramucci went to Harvard Law School and other than his stint at Fox has no experience in journalism.