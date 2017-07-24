New Orleans Mayor Mitch Landrieu gets the Axe; national ambitions still discussed

The controversial New Orleans Mayor, who is completing his final year in office at City Hall was interviewed by David Axelrod and which interview has just been released.

As a promo on the Axelrod podcast website, The Axe Files, the interview states:

New Orleans Mayor Mitch Landrieu talks about his family's deep political roots in the South, rebuilding New Orleans after Hurricane Katrina, his decision to remove Confederate monuments from his city, and why Democrats can't write off another Trump victory.

In closing the interview, Axelrod stated, “I’m betting you’re not done” prompting a Landrieu laugh, further prompting Alexrod to state that he was not even giving Landrieu a chance to respond.

Mayors are the best pols around. Listen to my convo w/@MayorLandrieu of New Orleans and you'll hear why. #AxeFiles https://t.co/JbyLscTWBO pic.twitter.com/dBsoK2rqfh — David Axelrod (@davidaxelrod) July 24, 2017

Landrieu is serving as the President of the US Conference of Mayors’s Organization and has been discussed in various circles as a candidate for President of the United States.