Actor Wendell Pierce calls Landrieu "Shameless political panderer", post Axe File interview

Add Wendell Pierce to the chorus of people in New Orleans lately who appear to be angry with New Orleans Mayor Mitch Landrieu, for one reason or another.

In a tweet today responding to a CNN article following Landrieu’s interview with the Axe Files’s David Axelrod, the actor Pierce said, “Shameless political panderer that he is, Landrieu pivots away from New Orleans to court the Trump supporters of Louisiana. Political science”

According to the CNN article, Landrieu said the following that might have invoked Pierce’s anger:

"President Trump has only been in office for six months. It's in everybody's best interest for him to succeed and for him to do well," he said. "Starting a presidential race for anybody at this time under any circumstances is ill-advised."

"I think there are people who think driving differences helps them. Those generally are people that believe in 50% plus one, might is right view of the world," Landrieu said. "I think President Trump is one of those people."