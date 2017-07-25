BERNIE PINSONAT LIVE: CAPITOL TALK


Tuesday, 25 July 2017
NY Times had Allen Toussaint and New Orleans music in mind
New Orleans and one of its most famous favorite sons is on full display in the New York Times today—Allen Toussaint.

In an showcase article entitled, An  Allen Toussaint Tribute by New Orleans’s Modern-Day All-Stars, by Giovanni Russonello. 

Specifically, this current focus upon a New Olreans great is because of the just released s “With You in Mind,”  which the Times article states “contains versions of 10 classic Toussaint songs, rendered with a loving joie de vivre and a freewheeling, communitarian touch”.

The soundtrack is a combined effort by some of the most-recognizable music talent the city offers, from Neville to Shorty.

 

