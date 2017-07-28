Pollster: Governor Edwards at inflection point in administration, Fiscal Cliff coming

Louisiana Governor John Bel Edwards is at the inflection point of his administration with regards to his popularity, contends Pollster John Couvillon, President of JMC Analytics and Polling.

As the governor closes out his second year of his administration, Couvillon believes Edwards in facing the fiscal cliff, must learn to work with moderate Republicans.

The pollster stated that the challenge for Edwards is this: “I think that voters are willing to give him a couple of years in that he inherited a messy fiscal situation” but while he is trying to get his program passed, “he must be able to work with the so-called moderate republicans in the House”.

These were the opening comments Couvillon made during the video interview on Thursday with Bayoubuzz publisher Stephen Sabludowsky.

By the end of the fiscal year closing out June 30, 2018, Louisiana must fill a approximate one-billion dollar gap in the budget caused by the expiration of a one-penny sales tax increase passed last year. Couvillon believes the easy short-term fix would be to extend sales tax.

In doing so, the pollster believes that Edwards runs the risk of alienating black supporters who are most hurt by the sales tax, but, that group might have no political choice but to give their backing to Edwards and a sales tax extension.

Some things are not going to happen said Couvillon. Increasing the income tax or a gas tax, the JMC President says are non-starters.

Watch the entire interview.

