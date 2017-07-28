Obamacare fails, time to ditch Mitch McConnell

Early this morning, the rationale for the Republican Party to control Congress and even elect members to the House and Senate was shattered. By a vote of 49-51, the U.S. Senate failed a pass a “skinny” repeal of Obamacare, condemning the nation to more suffering from the horrors of socialized medicine.

It was a stunning failure for Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY), who was tasked with crafting legislation that would attract at least 50 Republican votes. In the end, McConnell was only able to muster 49 Republican votes, so the reform measure failed.

It was a bitter defeat for the GOP, the President and all healthcare reform supporters. Now, health insurance premiums and deductibles will continue to increase. Insurance companies will continue to withdraw from certain states and choices will become more limited. For Americans who do not want health insurance, they will continue to be mandated to buy the product. Others who cannot afford the skyrocketing premiums will have to pay a fine to the IRS. In addition, employers will continue to trim full time workers to escape their expensive coverage mandate. In essence, the lack of GOP leadership in the Senate will result in real pain for the American people.

The majority of the blame for this debacle rests on the shoulders of Majority Leader McConnell. Since the November 2016 election of Donald Trump as President, McConnell has had over eight months to develop legislation that would pass the Senate.With such an embarrassing failure, McConnell should be removed as Senate Majority Leader. Republicans need a leader who can deliver for not only the country, but also for party.

What is the use of having Republican leadership of Congress when its’ leaders cannot produce any legislative accomplishments? On all of major items in the President’s agenda, Congress has not been able to deliver on even one of them. At least the House passed one healthcare reform bill, even though it was imperfect. Unfortunately, the Senate seems incapable of doing anything, which is why McConnell should be fired as Majority Leader. If he had any decency, he would resign his post, but we should not expect such a selfless act from a lifelong politician like Mitch McConnell.

Under McConnell’s leadership, the Senate has produced six months of worthless talk and debate, but no legislative victories for President Trump. If this continues the GOP will suffer the same result as what happened the last time the Republican Party controlled both the Congress and the White House.

In that period, 2003-2007, Republicans used their majorities to deliver more debt, grow government, increase federal regulations and bureaucracies, add entitlement programs and start a brand new government department. Thus, the Republicans acted like Democrats and the base reacted by withdrawing support for the party.

Eventually, this GOP abandonment of their principles paved the way for the 2008 election of President Barack Obama and Democrat majorities in Congress. The result was a hard left agenda and possibly the most damaging President in nation’s history.

Similarly, the current failures will probably ensure Democrats make gains in the 2018 mid-term elections and possibly take control of Congress. Once again, with the GOP Congress doing nothing, the GOP base will be demoralized and will not turnout in huge numbers in the next election. In contrast, the left is stark raving mad about Donald Trump and very energized to elect a Democrat congress in 2018.

Recent history shows that liberal voters can be confident that congressional Democrats will deliver legislative victories while conservative voters should have no confidence that congressional Republicans will deliver anything of real substance. The end result is that no matter which party control Congress, the federal leviathan grows.

Until the Republicans remove ineffective leaders like Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, they will accomplish absolutely nothing and only set the stage for the Democrats to achieve full power once again.