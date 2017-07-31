New Orleans Mayor Mitch Landrieu business growth series begins this week

These sessions allow interested entrepreneurs and business owners to learn more about business opportunities. One session will take place in each City Council district. All are open to the public, and individuals can attend any or all sessions.
“These sessions are key to creating a city where our local business owners and entrepreneurs thrive,” said Mayor Mitch Landrieu. “New Orleans is the nation’s most immediate laboratory of innovation and change. We are at the forefront of the national movement embracing entrepreneurship. When our businesses succeed, our economy gets stronger and more residents have the opportunity to prosper.”
The complete list of dates and locations can be found below.
District A:
Wednesday, August 2, 2017
1:30pm – 3:00pm
Regional Transportation Management Center
10 Veterans Memorial Blvd., New Orleans, LA 70124
Topics:
- “Doing Business with the City of New Orleans” presented by City of New Orleans Procurement Office/ Bureau of Purchasing
- “Procurement Overview and Opportunities” presented by Division of Administration Office of State Procurement
District B:
Wednesday, August 9, 2017
1:30pm – 3:00pm
Ashé Cultural Arts Center
1712 Oretha Castle Haley Blvd., New Orleans, LA 70113
Topics:
- “State and Local Disadvantaged Business Enterprise (SLDBE) Program” presented by City of New Orleans Office of Supplier Diversity
- “How to Do Business With The U.S. Small Business Administration” presented byU.S. Small Business Administration
District C:
Wednesday, August 16, 2017
1:30pm – 3:00pm
Treme Recreation Center
900 N. Villere St., New Orleans, LA 70116
Topics:
- “Small Business and DBE Programs” presented by RTA Small Business Development
- “Business Development” presented by Greater New Orleans Inc., Regional Economic Development
District D:
Wednesday, August 23, 2017
1:30pm – 3:00pm
Norman Mayer Branch Library
3001 Gentilly Blvd., New Orleans, Louisiana 70122
Topics:
- ” Disadvantaged Business Enterprise (DBE) Program and Procurement Opportunities” presented by Louisiana Department of Transportation (LADOTD)
- “Business Tax” presented by Louisiana Department of Revenue
District E:
Wednesday, March 22, 2017
1:30pm – 3:00pm
New Orleans East Hospital Meeting Room
5620 Read Blvd., New Orleans, LA 70127
Topics:
- “Business Tax” presented by Internal Revenue Service
- “Trade Services and Business Development” presented by World Trade Center New Orleans
To RSVP, residents or business owners can click hereere or contact Margrett Magee in the Office of Economic Development at (504) 658-4237 / This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it..