New Orleans Mayor Mitch Landrieu business growth series begins this week

Beginning Wednesday, August 2, 2017, Mayor Mitch Landrieu’s will kick off another series of Business Information Sessions designed to connect local entrepreneurs and business owners with useful tools and resources to grow their businesses.

Do you have a business in New Orleans and want to get information how you might be able to grow it? If so, starting this week, Mayor Mitch Landrieu has a series for you.

These sessions allow interested entrepreneurs and business owners to learn more about business opportunities. One session will take place in each City Council district. All are open to the public, and individuals can attend any or all sessions.

“These sessions are key to creating a city where our local business owners and entrepreneurs thrive,” said Mayor Mitch Landrieu. “New Orleans is the nation’s most immediate laboratory of innovation and change. We are at the forefront of the national movement embracing entrepreneurship. When our businesses succeed, our economy gets stronger and more residents have the opportunity to prosper.”

The complete list of dates and locations can be found below.

District A:

Wednesday, August 2, 2017

1:30pm – 3:00pm

Regional Transportation Management Center

10 Veterans Memorial Blvd., New Orleans, LA 70124

Topics:

“Doing Business with the City of New Orleans” presented by City of New Orleans Procurement Office/ Bureau of Purchasing

City of New Orleans Procurement Office/ Bureau of Purchasing “Procurement Overview and Opportunities” presented by Division of Administration Office of State Procurement

District B:

Wednesday, August 9, 2017

1:30pm – 3:00pm

Ashé Cultural Arts Center

1712 Oretha Castle Haley Blvd., New Orleans, LA 70113

Topics:

“State and Local Disadvantaged Business Enterprise (SLDBE) Program” presented by City of New Orleans Office of Supplier Diversity

City of New Orleans Office of Supplier Diversity “How to Do Business With The U.S. Small Business Administration” presented byU.S. Small Business Administration

District C:

Wednesday, August 16, 2017

1:30pm – 3:00pm

Treme Recreation Center

900 N. Villere St., New Orleans, LA 70116

Topics:

“Small Business and DBE Programs” presented by RTA Small Business Development

RTA Small Business Development “Business Development” presented by Greater New Orleans Inc., Regional Economic Development

District D:

Wednesday, August 23, 2017

1:30pm – 3:00pm

Norman Mayer Branch Library

3001 Gentilly Blvd., New Orleans, Louisiana 70122

Topics:

” Disadvantaged Business Enterprise (DBE) Program and Procurement Opportunities” presented by Louisiana Department of Transportation (LADOTD)

Louisiana Department of Transportation (LADOTD) “Business Tax” presented by Louisiana Department of Revenue

District E:

Wednesday, March 22, 2017

1:30pm – 3:00pm

New Orleans East Hospital Meeting Room

5620 Read Blvd., New Orleans, LA 70127

Topics:

“Business Tax” presented by Internal Revenue Service

Internal Revenue Service “Trade Services and Business Development” presented by World Trade Center New Orleans

To RSVP, residents or business owners can click hereere or contact Margrett Magee in the Office of Economic Development at (504) 658-4237 / This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. .

