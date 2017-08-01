Louisiana Business Shorts: IBERIABANK, New Orleans air connectiions, Tidewater

Business Facilities has named New Orleans #7 for Connectivity amongst mid-sized cities in North America. Over the past two years, New Orleans Airport has added international flights to London, Frankfurt and Panama City, and now hosts 15 airlines that serve 57 nonstop destinations (8 international), with approximately 150 daily departures.

New Orleans also is one of only two cities in the USA with six Class-A railroads, has major interstate access, and, of course, sits at the mouth of the Mississippi River - which serves 31 states and two Canadian provinces.

Source: Mitchael Hecht GNO Inc

Thrillist Names Krispy Krunchy Chicken America's Best Fried Chicken Chain

Online media giant, Thrillist, has picked its favorite Fried Chicken. In their article, "You Probably Haven't Heard of America's Best Fried Chicken Chain," Thrillist breaks down the reasons the nationwide fast-food chain is their favorite.

Tidewater Successfully Completes Financial Restructuring And Emerges From Chapter 11 Bankruptcy

Tidewater announced that effective today the Company and its affiliated chapter 11 debtors have emerged from bankruptcy after successfully completing its reorganization pursuant to the Second Amended Joint Prepackaged Chapter 11 Plan of Reorganization of Tidewater and its Affiliated Debtors (the "Plan"), that was confirmed on July 17, 2017 by the United States Bankruptcy Court for the District of Delaware. Capitalized terms used but not defined below have the meanings ascribed to them in the Plan, which was filed as Exhibit 2.1 to the Company's Current Report on Form 8-K filed on July 18, 2017.

IBERIABANK Corporation Completes Acquisition of Sabadell United Bank, N.A.

IBERIABANK Corporationthe holding company of the 130-year-old IBERIABANK (www.iberiabank.com), announced the completion of the acquisition of Sabadell United Bank, N.A. ("Sabadell United") from Banco de Sabadell, S.A. The acquisition was completed effective on July 31, 2017. The branch and operating systems conversions associated with the acquisition are expected to be completed in October 2017.

First National Bankers Bankshares, Inc. announces promotion of Jay Wisener to President, Arkansas Region

First National Bankers Bankshares, Inc. announces the promotion of Jay Wisener to the position of President, FNBB Arkansas Region. Mr. Wisener assumes the position of President, Arkansas Region on August 1, 2017 following the July 31 retirement of current president Jim Franks.