Sanders: Trump weighed in on Don Jr. Russian statement

Sarah Huckabee Sanders, White House press secretary has confirmed an article on Monday by the Washington Post article that Donald Trump “weighed in” on Donald Trump Jr.’s response to the New York Times article about the July 2016 meeting with the Russian attorney.

On Monday, the Washington Post reported that Trump “dictated” the response.

Sanders says Trump weighed in on the Don Jr. statement "like any father would do", says there was "no inaccuracy" in the stmt. (via @MSNBC) pic.twitter.com/MH6oTqUylY — Kyle Griffin (@kylegriffin1) August 1, 2017

On Monday, the Washington Post reported that Trump "dictated" the response. Huckabee, at the White House briefing said the President certainly didn't dictate but he weighed in "like any father would do", She also said there was no inaccuracy in the Donald Trump Jr. response to the Ny Times article.

