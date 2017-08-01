BERNIE PINSONAT LIVE: CAPITOL TALK


Tuesday, 01 August 2017 13:57
Sanders: Trump weighed in on Don Jr. Russian statement
Sarah Huckabee Sanders, White House press secretary has confirmed  an article on Monday by the Washington Post article that Donald Trump "weighed in" on Donald Trump Jr.'s response to the New York Times article about the July 2016 meeting with the Russian attorney.

On Monday, the Washington Post reported that Trump "dictated" the response.

 

On Monday, the Washington Post reported that Trump “dictated” the response.

Sarah Huckabee Sanders, White House press secretary has confirmed that Donald Trump “weighed in” on Donald Trump Jr.’s response to the New York Times article about the July 2016 meeting with the Russian attorney.

Huckabee, at the White House briefing said the President certainly didn't dictate but he weighed in "like any father would do", She also said there was no inaccuracy in the Donald Trump Jr. response to the Ny Times article.

Huckabee, at the White House briefing said the President certainly didn’t dictate but he weighed in “like any father would do". She also said there was no inaccuracy in the Donald Trump Jr. response to the Ny Times article.

