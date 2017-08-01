HOT New Orleans events: White Linen, Red Dress Run, Satchmo, so much to do

The weather? Sure, just as it is in so many other cities USA this time of year. Heck, it's in the 100's this week in the North West, isn't it?

Make no mistake about it--August in New Orleans is "HOT".

No, HOT!! as in plenty of things to do for tourists, for natives and for those who are uncertain which category they might feel more comfortable. The first Saturday of August, which is this week, is the incredibly popular White Linen night in the Art district. Then, there's Satchmo, Red Dress Run, Southern Decadence, Dirty Linen night, conventions and so much more.

Here's a listing of events made available by the New Orleans Convention & Visitors Bureau

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT:

Be A Tourist in Your Own Hometown returns to the city this month encouraging locals to take advantage of all the city has to offer with hotels, attractions, tours and restaurants offering special deals throughout the months of August and September.

The 3rd annual New Orleans Museum Month returns to the city in August, inviting museum members to visit all participating museums in the area free of charge for them and a guest throughout the month. See all participating museums here.



UPCOMING EVENTS AND DEVELOPMENTS:

The 13th annual COOLinary New Orleans Restaurant Month will take place throughout the month of August, offering discounted menus from more than 90 restaurants across the city. Participating restaurants will offer special two- and three-course lunch menus for $20 or less, three-course dinner menus for $39 or less and three-course brunch menus for $39 or less. See all participating restaurants here.

The 17th annual Satchmo SummerFest is set to take place, August 4-6 , at the Jazz Museum at the Mint. The festival is considered the only traditional jazz festival in New Orleans and celebrates the music and legacy of Louis “Satchmo” Armstrong.

, at the Jazz Museum at the Mint. The 41st annual Whitney White Linen Night will take place in the Warehouse District, August 5th. This free event invites patrons of the arts to dress in white linen and browse more than 20 local galleries and museums on Julia Street. Food and cocktails from more than 25 local restaurants will be offered throughout the evening.

The 23rd annual Red Dress Run will paint the French Quarter red on August 12th. Both men and women will don red dresses and race throughout the French Quarter to support more than 100 local charities.

The 16th annual Dirty Linen Night invites art enthusiasts August 12th to put on their dirty linens from the previous weekend and stroll through the art galleries along Royal Street to admire the art and sample food and cocktails from several local restaurants.

The 46th annual Southern Decadence events will take over the French Quarter, August 30th-September 4th, for a weekend of LGBT parties, concerts, parades and revelry. New Orleans is a major destination for LGBT travelers, affirming the history of diversity, tolerance and inclusiveness in welcoming all.



For a full list of festivals, click here.

ATTRACTIONS:

The American Queen Steamboat Company is set to launch their third vessel, American Duchess, with a christening ceremony on August 14th at the Port of New Orleans. The American Duchess is the third paddle wheeler of the fleet along withAmerican Queen and American Empress. The American Duchess is a 166-guest all-suite vessel that will offer overnight stays from New Orleans.

The New Orleans Museum of Art (NOMA) will showcase renowned art collector and gallery owner Arthur Roger’s entire personal art collection. The contemporary collection, Pride of Place: The Making of Contemporary Art in New Orleans will be on display June 23-September 3 . Arthur Roger is a local New Orleanian and owner of the Arthur Roger Gallery. His contemporary art gallery on Julia Street was founded in 1978 and is one of the most exciting contemporary art venues in the city.



HOTELS:

New Orleans’ latest luxury hotel, the NOPSI Hotel, opened July 6th. NOPSI, which stands for New Orleans Public Service Inc., is in the former headquarters of the city’s power and transportation company, which was originally constructed in 1927. Located in the Central Business District, the nine-story building features 217 guestrooms, including 76 suites, a regionally inspired restaurant, 14,000 square feet of indoor and outdoor meeting space, and a sophisticated rooftop pool and bar.



RESTAURANTS:

Herbsaint announced that it has been awarded the prestigious Award of Excellence by Wine Spectator for its outstanding wine program. Herbsaint was recognized among more than 3,000 other winners from all over the world as a top destination for wine lovers by Wine Spectator.

Public Service, the NOPSI Hotel’s signature restaurant, officially opened its doors on July 6th. Chef Dustin Brien leads the culinary team as the chef de cuisine of Public Service, previously the executive chef of Salú. Carlos Ramirez, former general manager of Restaurant R’evolution, leads the front-of-the-house operations. The restaurant’s menu features contemporary cuisine that highlights local and seasonal ingredients, prepared in an open-display kitchen with the addition of a modern raw bar and open-flame rotisserie. Public Service is open for breakfast, lunch and dinner daily, and serves brunch on Saturdays and Sundays.



AWARDS

New Orleans continues to garner national and international attention as a world-class destination. Recent honors include:

AIRPORT:

The Louis Armstrong New Orleans International Airport has announced an expansion to the plans for the new terminal, currently under construction, bringing the total number of gates from 30 to 35. The plans include a 2,190-car parking garage, a central utility plan and a ground transportation area. The new terminal is now set to open February 2019. The five-gate expansion and new opening date comes as the airport has exceeded all passenger enplanement targets and added new international airlift to Europe and South America.



The airport has added new direct flights:

Frontier Airlines announced four new nonstop flights out of New Orleans. Austin, Texas. Flights depart and return to New Orleans Tuesday , Thursday and Sunday , beginning October 5th, 2017. Islip, New York. Flights depart New Orleans Tuesday and Thursday and return Sunday and Tuesday , beginning October 6th, 2017. Providence, Rhode Island. Flights depart and return to New Orleans Tuesday , Thursday and Sunday , beginning October 5th, 2017. San Antonio, Texas. Flights depart Wednesday and Friday . Flights return to New Orleans Monday , Wednesday , Friday and Saturday , beginning October 6th, 2017.

Delta Airlines announced a seasonal, twice weekly, nonstop flight from Boston to New Orleans beginning February 10th, 2018 and running through April 1, 2018 .

. Alaska Airlines announced a daily, nonstop flight from San Francisco to New Orleans beginning September 21st, 2017.

MEETINGS AND CONVENTIONS:

