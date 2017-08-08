"Men-boys" Trump and Kim take us to a Ground Zero with Guam, "fire and fury" speak?

And another, perhaps more philosophical query comes to mind: How the heck did we get into this situation? We have the most powerful man in the world behaving like a six-year-old child and his now nuclear counterpart Kim Jong Un of North Korea, looking like a pyromanic punk rocker using dynamite for his background theatrics.

But, the major question I’m asking at this point is: Will President disrupt his golf vacation now that we have the makings of a real worldwide disaster?

"Men-boys" Presdient Trump and North Korea's Kim take us to a Ground Zero with Guam, "fire and fury" speak?

Think about it: We have the President with absolutely no military or foreign policy experience, but thankfully, we do have the sharp experienced minds of Ivanka and Jared to assist him with world affairs. He has rattled the world and sharpened his saber with comments such as “will be met with fire and fury like the world has never seen” after retweeting an article based upon an unknown source. Of course, he also told us that we would never have nukes on his watch, too.

On the other hand, we have reports that the other kook on the other side of the planet, Kim is threatening to shoot a missile at Guam.

So, what should the rest of us do in trying to figure out which belligerent leader is nuttier?

Maybe nuttier is an overstatement. After all, Trump has a penchant of saying and tweeting things in hyperbole such as “greatest president ever” or “largest crowd ever”. Maybe we should all be like Senator John McCain who reportedly said today- ““I don’t pay much attention anymore to what the president says because there’s no point in it,. It’s not terrible what he said, but it’s kind of the classic Trump in that he overstates things.”

And perhaps Kim really doesn’t real mean Guam at all, but meant the word "gum" as in blowing up a bubble. Or, perchance he had to say something to counter Trump's fire and fury type of rhetoric.

Still, there is a certain sense of panic all of us must fear that two men-boys are in control and that could bring us to the point of "Ground Zero".

What is "Ground Zero"? Most of it know it as the hellish streets of New York City after the horrors of September 11th. The great minds at Merriam-Webster has a more formal definitiion, "the point on the earth's surface directly above, below, or at which an explosion (especially a nuclear explosion) occurs"

What got me thinking of "Ground Zero" today is when I received an email from that organization that I thought articulates the real problem we're now facing. After reading it, consider this--President Trump could order the first nuclear missile strike in over seventy-years as he drives his cart on top of the greens of hole three at his posh Golf Course in New Jersey: