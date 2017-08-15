BERNIE PINSONAT LIVE: CAPITOL TALK


Tuesday, 15 August 2017 11:47
Schroder poll shows his GOP lead, Dem tops in Treasurer's race
derrick edwardsby Lou Gehrig Burnett, Publisher of Fax-Net

  A new poll is out on the state treasurer’s race, and it shows that most voters don’t have a clue about who is running for the statewide position.
    It shows that at least 75% of respondents have never heard of the three major candidates in the race – John Schroder, Angele Davis, and Neil Riser.

(Photo: Derick Edwards) 

(Bayoubuzz Note: The poll was comissioned by the Schroder campaign)

    When asked for the opinion on the three candidates, each one got a favorable of just 11%,  Consequently, their unfavorable was low also.  Schroder’s unfavorable was 12%, Davis’ was 14%, and Riser’s was 14%.
    The pollster, Remington Research  Group of Kansas City, then asked for whom would  respondents vote for among four candidates.  Along with the three Republicans – Schroder, Davis, and Riser – Democrat Derrick Edwards was included.
    Here are the results:
    Attorney Derrick Edwards (D) – 29%.
    Former state Rep. John Schroder (R) – 18%.
    State Senator Neil Riser (R) – 11%.
    Former Jindal official Angele Davis (R) – 10%.
    Undecided – 34%.

View pollster memo 

Pinsonat says race for Louisiana Treasurer will be sprint

 

