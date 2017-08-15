Schroder poll shows his GOP lead, Dem tops in Treasurer's race

A new poll is out on the state treasurer’s race, and it shows that most voters don’t have a clue about who is running for the statewide position. It shows that at least 75% of respondents have never heard of the three major candidates in the race – John Schroder, Angele Davis, and Neil Riser.

(Bayoubuzz Note: The poll was comissioned by the Schroder campaign)

When asked for the opinion on the three candidates, each one got a favorable of just 11%, Consequently, their unfavorable was low also. Schroder’s unfavorable was 12%, Davis’ was 14%, and Riser’s was 14%.

The pollster, Remington Research Group of Kansas City, then asked for whom would respondents vote for among four candidates. Along with the three Republicans – Schroder, Davis, and Riser – Democrat Derrick Edwards was included.

Here are the results:

Attorney Derrick Edwards (D) – 29%.

Former state Rep. John Schroder (R) – 18%.

State Senator Neil Riser (R) – 11%.

Former Jindal official Angele Davis (R) – 10%.

Undecided – 34%.

