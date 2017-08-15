Schroder poll shows his GOP lead, Dem tops in Treasurer's race

(Photo: Derick Edwards)
(Bayoubuzz Note: The poll was comissioned by the Schroder campaign)
When asked for the opinion on the three candidates, each one got a favorable of just 11%, Consequently, their unfavorable was low also. Schroder’s unfavorable was 12%, Davis’ was 14%, and Riser’s was 14%.
The pollster, Remington Research Group of Kansas City, then asked for whom would respondents vote for among four candidates. Along with the three Republicans – Schroder, Davis, and Riser – Democrat Derrick Edwards was included.
Here are the results:
Attorney Derrick Edwards (D) – 29%.
Former state Rep. John Schroder (R) – 18%.
State Senator Neil Riser (R) – 11%.
Former Jindal official Angele Davis (R) – 10%.
Undecided – 34%.
Pinsonat says race for Louisiana Treasurer will be sprint