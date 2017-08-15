Edwin Edwards 90th birthday bash, a smash hit

Gentry is the former longtime publisher of the Sabine Index newspaper and a person friend of the former governor.

More than 500 people packed the posh Renaissance Hotel in Baton Rouge for the bash, including Gov. John Bel Edwards (no relation), Senate President John Alario, and former Gov. Kathleen Blanco..

From all over the state they came, paying $250 a ticket to be with the man who was governor of Louisiana four times and survived a 10-year prison term for corruption.

The ballroom was packed with elected officials, lobbyists, and admirers of Edwards. “It’s one of the highlights of my long career. I’ve had a great life,” Edwards said in an interview with the USA Today Network.

Edwards married his prison pen pal Trina Grimes in 2011. They have a son, Eli Wallace Edwards, who is four years old, who Edwards takes to pre-school every morning.

Eli was waring a shirt that said “EWE in 2043.”