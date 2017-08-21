Scalise on call, Vitter on list, Trump ignores warning; Fox 8 vs. Direct TV

On the day of the Solar Eclipse cutting across the United States, there’s a lot of gazing into the political skies too.

Scalise said the timing of his return to work will be based on his doctors' advice.

THE VITTERS

Last week, it was reported that Vitter was back in the news. Not David, but Wendy. Apparently, the Senior US Senator Bill Cassidy has recommended the wife of former US Senator David Vitter to become US Attorney. Vitter, the husband, was instrumental in helping Cassidy win the US Senate seat against former nemises, Democrat Mary Landrieu.

Today, Stephanie Grace of the Advocate tells us that Vitter is still a player in state politics.

TRUMP’S ON HIS OWN

Perhaps trying to prove that even his eyes can withstand the force of nature and the blinding rays of a solar eclipse, apparently, President Donald Trump seems to take no heed from anybody. Days of warnings by meterologists, doctors, scientists and just about anybody knowing anything about the sun has warned America—don’t look directly into the sun during the solar eclipse.

Does the President listen? Or, did he have his eyes closed?

FOX 8’S BATTLE WITH DIRECT TV

Ouch. Those using Direct TV might want to take a look at the latest from Fox 8, of New Orleans in a battle between the local TV station and Direct TV:

