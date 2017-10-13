Boy Scouts will be girls too as PC destroys American institutions

Another one of our great national institutions, the Boy Scouts of America, has officially lost its way. This week, the Boy Scouts formally opened their doors to girls. This act of inclusion was wisely not followed by the Girl Scouts, who will remain an exclusively female organization.

Political correctness: Gays, transgenders, now girls in Boy Scouts

It is already difficult enough being a boy in America. For years, there has been a full-scale attack on masculinity, starting in the early classroom years. Boys are told they are too rambunctious, given drugs to calm down. Girls are now going to college and graduate school in greater numbers. This is translating into more problems in the workplace as men are having a harder time finding employment without a college education.

It is healthy for boys and girls to have outlets where they can participate in activities with members of their own gender. This is very important in their development into successful young adults. There is nothing wrong for boys to learn about sporting events and the outdoors with other boys. Likewise, young girls should be able to enjoy a range of activities with other girls.

This type of bonding and education allows for the positive development of both boys and girls in our country. Sadly, there is a war on traditional gender roles in America, but boys and girls are different, it is a biological fact.

In recent years, there has been an explosion of initiatives to cultivate transgender children and adults. Thus, it was no surprise that recently the Boy Scouts of America opened their doors to gay and transgender scouts and adult leaders. This was part of an effort to be “inclusive” to non-traditional Americans who wanted to share in the experience of becoming a member of the Boy Scouts of America.

Now, by opening up to girls, the Boy Scouts have removed one of the last bastions of male fellowship for both boys and young men. Over the years, many corporate and political leaders have credited their experience in the Boy Scouts as being extremely instrumental in their development.

Clearly, the Boy Scouts has been very successful in cultivating the type of leaders this country needed, so why have all of the changes been needed? Simply, this has been another indication of the power of political correctness. So, an organization that has provided so much important training and leadership to the young men of America for decades has succumbed to these powerful pressures. It is a troubling indication of what is wrong in America today.