Hillary Clinton's luck has run with Uranium One, Russian Dossier inquires?

Finally, the Justice Department lifted a gag order that prevented a FBI informant from testifying about Russian attempts to offer bribes, kickbacks, and other incentives to secure approval for the highly controversial Uranium One deal. This arrangement gave a Russian company access to 20% of our country’s uranium.

While Hillary Clinton has been in Europe promoting her new book, What Happened, the heavily fortified wall of protection around her is crumbling.

The deal was approved in 2010 while Hillary Clinton was Secretary of State. Her office, along with other Obama government officials signed off on the agreement, even though many experts viewed it as detrimental to our national security.

This witness reportedly has evidence on how the Russians schemed to bribe the Clintons and others in the Obama administration. Seemingly, the efforts were quite successful as former President Bill Clinton received a $500,000 speaking fee in Moscow and $145 million was paid to the Clinton Foundation from Russian sources.

This information could lead to formal criminal charges against Hillary Clinton, although she calls all of the accusations “baloney.” In an interview this week, Clinton claimed that all of the Uranium One bribery charges had been “debunked.” It will be interesting to see if she has the same response after this witness testifies before congressional committees.

Clearly, Hillary Clinton is a master politician who can easily lie. In her recent interviews, she has not expressed concern about the investigation into her activities but is supposedly worried about the in-fighting in the Republican Party. Clinton also has continued to demonize President Trump at every possible opportunity, but what has happened this week must make her at least somewhat concerned.

Undoubtedly, Hillary Clinton has enjoyed a privileged life as a First Lady, U.S. Senator, two-time presidential candidate and Secretary of State. Throughout her lengthy career, she has been shielded from prosecution despite involvement in an array of questionable activities and multiple scandals such as the Whitewater land deal, the Rose Law Firm billing practices, “Travelgate,” and serving as the captain of her husband’s “Bimbo Eruption” attack squad, which maligned the reputation of the women who came forward to make accusations against her husband. In fact, Hillary always discounted those women and blamed the accusations on a “vast right-wing conspiracy.”

As Secretary of State, her bungling of the diplomatic security needs at the Benghazi compound surely was a contributing factor in the death of U.S. Ambassador Christopher Stevens and three other Americans. She lied to the families about what caused the attack, claiming an Internet video was to blame and then infamously yelled at a congressional hearing “what difference does it make” what caused the Benghazi attack.

When Hillary Clinton has not enjoyed the protective cover of a Democratic Congress and a Democratic Attorney General, she has been shielded by the likes of former FBI Director James Comey, who ludicrously protected her from prosecution in the so-called investigation of her handling of top secret email communications.

Until now, Hillary Clinton has been very fortunate to avoid prosecution. Any other politician would have faced criminal charges for exposing national secrets to our enemies by using an unsecured private email server.

Unfortunately, for Hillary, her luck may be running out. This week it was also revealed that her campaign and the DNC paid for the phony Trump dossier alleging his collusion with Russia. Not one word of the dossier has been proven, but it was publicized by the media, given to the FBI and could have led to Trump campaign officials being “unmasked,” and set the stage for the Robert Muller investigation.

Clinton attorneys lied about the dossier payments, pretending to have no idea about the dirt that was being manufactured on Donald Trump.

In truth, this kind of political mudslinging and dirty tricks is Hillary Clinton’s specialty. For her entire career, she has not suffered any negative ramifications for engaging in this type of questionable behavior. Finally, her luck may be running out.