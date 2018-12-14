Baby, It's liberal politically correct tempest outside, this Christmas

In this holiday season, the leftists who constantly promote politically correct causes have been working overtime. Their first victim was the innocent special that airs on ABC, “A Charlie Brown Thanksgiving.” According to critics, it displayed racism because the show’s only black character “Franklin” was seating alone on one side of the table while three white characters were on the other side. This nonsensical charge was especially ridiculous because “Franklin” is seated right next to white characters in another “Peanuts” show and the creator of the cartoon, Charles Schultz, was very proud of the “Franklin” character and added him to the cartoon after the assassination of Martin Luther King, Jr. Schultz fought to integrate his cartoon, exactly the opposite of the type of criticism that was leveled by the politically correct police.

The activists are not content with denigrating Thanksgiving classics, they are especially interested in ruining Christmas favorite. The long-running television cartoon, “Rudolph The Red-Nosed Reindeer” was targeted for the acceptance of bullying and the parental abuse of the main character. It seems that poor Rudolph was not treated well enough by his father Donner and was “marginalized” by Santa. Of course, this crazy criticism overlooks the fact that Rudolph became the most well-known reindeer and the star of the show. I guess the bullying did not hurt him too badly.

This week, a new controversy has erupted over the favorite Christmas song, “Baby, It’s Cold Outside.” According to a DJ at Cleveland’s WDOK radio, the song is “offensive.” He was upset that the lyrics were “very manipulative and wrong.” This DJ banned the song because “the world we live in is extra sensitive now.” This followed by a decision, later reversed, by the Canadian Broadcasting Corporation to ban the song

This ban generated plenty of national attention and something amazing started to happen, Americans realized how much they loved this classic song, made popular by the incomparable Dean Martin and many other artists including Michael Buble. Sales of various versions the song have skyrocketed, climbing on the Billboard charts. In fact, the 1959 Dean Martin version was streamed 8.2 million times by the end of the first week in December.

Fortunately, most Americans are not succumbing to this insufferable disease of political correctness. This belief is shared by the daughter of Dean Martin, Deana Martin. She will continue to sing “Baby, It’s Cold Outside” in her concerts and said “I personally love performing” the song. At least there is some sanity left among entertainers and let’s hope the next time the left attacks a classic song or show, the American people will continue to fight back. If not, all of this country’s traditions will be under assault.

Jeff Crouere is a native New Orleanian and his award winning program, "Ringside Politics," airs locally at 7:30 p.m. Fridays and at 10:00 p.m. Sundays on PBS affiliate WLAE-TV, Channel 32, and from 7-11 a.m. weekdays on WGSO 990-AM & www.Wgso.com. He is a political columnist, the author of America's Last Chance and provides regular commentaries on the Jeff Crouere YouTube channel and on www.JeffCrouere.com.