Use Facebook Live, Video Streaming to win elections, political campaigns

Video Streaming to win elections and political campaigns

I have been using online streaming for roughly seven years when Google Hangouts first became public. As one of the early adopters of social media streaming, first hangouts, then Periscope & Twitter, then Facebook Live and Facebook news feed, I have seen the incredible evolution of these technologies.

I am proud to say that I am one of the first to learn how to create a video stream in real-time and talk political radio programs, multi-person streaming and simulcast streaming which amounts to streaming to more than one social media location, such as Twitter, periscope, youtube, facebook timelines, groups, and pages, all at once.

Through my website, Bayoubuzz.com, we published video streaming shows using the full array of technologies and lately, our preference is Facebook Live. Keep in mind, the key is not just utilizing the basic Facebook Live technologies to make this happen, it is also, using other related technologies such as captioning, bringing in tweets, Facebook posts into the conversation, to make the show more TV-oriented.

Above are just some of the Facebook Live interviews and conversations I have done with a variety of people. They involve winning elections, Louisiana politics, US politics, business, Donald Trump issues and so much more.

Take a look at some of our shows. Keep in mind, a political campaign, a candidate, an organization of any type can use the best in online streaming to connect with audiences, something that has never been done before with such specificity and interactivity.

These videos show the evolution of the technologies. Some have worked beautifully, others, well, not as well as others. It is all a learning process, but the technology works and is only getting better.

