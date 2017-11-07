AG Landry beats Governor JBE in court, Louisiana, the loser with discrimination?

(Photo: Jeff Landry)
Edwards said the administration will thoroughly review the ruling before determining its next steps. If an appeal is made, it could head to the Louisiana Supreme Court.
“I have said repeatedly that discrimination is not a Louisiana value, and this decision does not change my convictions that hiring decisions in state government should he based on merit alone,” the governor said in a statement.
He added, “Discrimination in state government and by state contractors is wrong, makes us weaker, and is bad for business and economic development. Even President Trump agrees as he has kept in place a federal executive order virtually identical to the one I put in place.”
Sarah Jane Guidry, executive director of Forum for Equality said, “This decision does not make the end of this battle. As we saw with the NBA’s decision to pull out of North Carolina, our state can expect to lose our competitive edge for securing and retaining businesses if we are not proactively fighting for equality.”