Governor Edwards, Louisiana leaders head to DC for Criminal Justice Reform

Gov. John Bel Edwards and a panel of Louisiana state leaders will be in Washington, D.C. on Tuesday, Nov. 28 to discuss and answer questions about how the state became the latest to enact comprehensive criminal justice reforms.

That news comes from The Pew Charitable Trusts of Washington, D.C., which provided nonpartisan data analysis, technical assistance, and staffing to Gov. Edwards, legislative leaders, bill sponsors, and members of the Louisiana Justice Reinvestment Task Force.

Pew developed the policy recommendations, and it also helped develop consensus on the policies among state leaders and a diverse array of local and national stakeholder groups.

Louisiana has the highest imprisonment rate in the nation, but that is expected to change as a result of comprehensive sentencing and corrections reform legislation signed into law this summer.Through a bipartisan effort, state leaders adopted a package of innovative, evidence-based approaches to reducing recidivism and incarceration, such as steering less serious offenders away from prison, strengthening alternatives to prison and jail and removing barriers to success during re-entry into society.



Accompanying the governor on the D. C. trip are James M. LeBlanc, secretary, Louisiana Department of Public Safety and Corrections; Louisiana state Rep. Tanner Magee (R); and Sheriff Craig Webre from Lafourche Parish.

Tweets about criminal justice reform louisiana

ABOVE; TWEETS ABOUT CRIMINAL JUSTICE REFORM

