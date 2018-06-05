Louisiana Governor Edwards picks six to LSU Board of Supervisors

Today, Edwards announced the following appointments: Jack A. “Jay” Blossman, B. Wayne Brown; Robert S. Dampf; Chester Lee Mallett; Rémy Voisin Starns and Mary Leach Werner. They will each serve a six year term set to expire on June 1, 2024.

Louisiana Governor John Bel Edwards has announced changes in the LSU Board of Supervisors.

(Photo: Jack Jay Blossman)

“Each of these appointees is an outstanding leader in their respective fields and equally important, they recognize that higher education is vital to helping our students and our state continue on its path to prosperity,” said Gov. Edwards. “Education is synonymous with opportunity, and these leaders share my vision to invest more in our state’s future. I look forward to working with them and seeing LSU and the students flourish under their guidance.”

Jack A. “Jay” Blossman, of Mandeville, is an attorney in private practice and serves as an attorney of counsel for the firm of Milling Benson Woodward, LLP. Blossman received a bachelor’s degree from Louisiana State University and a Juris Doctorate from Southern University School of Law. He will serve as a representative of the 1st Congressional District.

B. Wayne Brown, of Shreveport, is a professional engineer and the Chairman of the Board of Brown Builders, Inc. Brown received a bachelor’s degree from Louisiana State University and a master’s degree from Purdue University. He will serve as a representative of the 4thCongressional District.

Robert S. Dampf, of Baton Rouge, is an attorney and mediator with Perry Dampf Dispute Solutions. Dampf received a bachelor’s degree from Southern Methodist University and a Juris Doctorate from Louisiana State University Law Center. He will serve as a representative of the 6th Congressional District.

Chester Lee Mallett, of Iowa, is a licensed contractor and the president of Progressive Buildings, LLC. Mallett attended McNeese State University. He will serve as an at-large representative on the board.

Rémy Voisin Starns, of Metairie, is an attorney in private practice. Starns received a bachelor’s degree from Louisiana State University, a Juris Doctorate from Loyola University School of Law, and a Master of Laws from Tulane University School of Law. He will serve as a representative of the 1st Congressional District.

Mary Leach Werner, of Lake Charles, is a self-employed consultant. Werner received a bachelor’s degree from Brenau Women’s College. She will serve as a representative of the 3rdCongressional District.

(press release)